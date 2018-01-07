Several residents without water in Dravosburg following water main break

Several residents in Dravosburg are without water following a water main break Saturday.
According to the Dravosburg Borough Facebook page, the water main break occurred at Richland Avenue and Third Street.
The borough said in the Facebook post that Lower Dravosburg is currently without water.
The Pennsylvania American Water Company said the main is expected to be repaired – and water restored – by midnight Saturday.
