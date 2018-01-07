  • Several residents without water in Dravosburg following water main break

    Updated:

    Several residents in Dravosburg are without water following a water main break Saturday.

    According to the Dravosburg Borough Facebook page, the water main break occurred at Richland Avenue and Third Street. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The borough said in the Facebook post that Lower Dravosburg is currently without water. 

    The Pennsylvania American Water Company said the main is expected to be repaired – and water restored – by midnight Saturday. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories