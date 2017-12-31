Sheriff's office: 'Multiple deputies down' in active situation near Denver

Multiple deputies are down in an active situation near Denver, Colorado, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
Deputies responded to a shots fired call around 6 a.m., according to our Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.
The scene is active and people have been instructed to shelter in place, avoid any windows and stay away from exterior walls, according to deputies.
A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
The conditions of the deputies are unknown at this time.
UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
