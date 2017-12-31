  • Sheriff's office: 'Multiple deputies down' in active situation near Denver

    Multiple deputies are down in an active situation near Denver, Colorado, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies responded to a shots fired call around 6 a.m., according to our Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.

    The scene is active and people have been instructed to shelter in place, avoid any windows and stay away from exterior walls, according to deputies. 

    The conditions of the deputies are unknown at this time.

