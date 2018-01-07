Sprinkler pipe bursts at Allegheny Co. hotel; flooding on 5 floors

A frozen sprinkler pipe caused flooding inside a hotel in Frazer Saturday morning.
According to Channel 11 News Exchange partner The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. inside the SpringHill Suites hotel.
The pipe burst caused flooding in rooms on five floors in the hotel, according to the Trib. Multiple crews from six fire companies responded to the incident.
The hotel is located in the Pittsburgh Mills mall shopping complex.
It took crews around two hours to make repairs inside the rooms and clean the water, the Trib reported.
Chief Dave Gould, with the Frazer Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, told the Trib there were no injuries as a result of the incident, but the man in the room with the burst pipe was getting married weekend. His tuxedo was ruined.
Gould told the Trib that the man had to get a new tux for his wedding.
