0 What you need to know about celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The St. Patrick’s Day parade takes place during one of the busiest weekends in Pittsburgh.

This year, it’s even busier when you factor in the NCAA Basketball Tournament games that are being played at PPG Paints Arena.

A lot of out-of-town visitors will be battling traffic and road closures — especially Saturday morning, with the parade route. The parade will start at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street then march down Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies.

"We are going to bring the train in and ride that all the way," said Hope Feior. "Maybe Uber home. We're not planning on driving, that's for sure."

Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day parade is considered the second-largest in the country.

Miss Irish Smiling Eyes

Madeline Evans was crowned the 2018 Miss Irish Smiling Eyes on Friday. Roisin Sabol and Erin Sheedy were named her court maidens.

“The crowning of Miss Smiling Irish Eyes is always a highlight of the year, and it has been my pleasure to have this honor for the last seven years,” said Fitzgerald. “The young women who are honored with this title and duties each year are impressive in their education and accomplishments, while also promoting pride in her Irish heritage and ancestry. That is certainly the case with Madeline, Roisin and Erin, and (I) congratulate each of them on this honor.”

The title of Miss Irish Smiling Eyes has been presented for more than 50 years.

According to a release by Allegheny County officials, Miss Irish Smiling Eyes and her court participate in several festivities the week leading up to the St. Patrick's Day parade.

They also have the honor of leading the parade.

