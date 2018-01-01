State fire commissioner Solobay abruptly resigns

Pennsylvania’s top firefighter has stepped down.
Tim Solobay abruptly resigned as the state fire commissioner Sunday. A former Democratic state congressman and senator from Washington County, Solobay had held the post since the beginning of Gov. Tom Wolf’s term in 2015.
Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott confirmed Solobay’s resignation but would not offer details, saying it was a personnel matter.
