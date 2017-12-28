State law requires vigilance from pet owners when temperatures plummet

As Pittsburgh hunches down in single-digit wind chills, residents need to remember a new law that went into effect this year regarding their pets’ safety.
Libre’s Law, named for an abused dog, mandates that dogs may not spend more than nine hours of a 24-hour period tethered outside in cold weather. And the maximum amount of time they can be left outside when temperatures are below freezing is 30 minutes.
The same 30-minute rule applies when temperatures are above 90 degrees.
Fayette County humane officer Leisa Collier gave Channel 11 these tips on how to improve doghouses for the cold weather:
- Make sure it’s insulated and off the ground so the cold and moisture don’t seep in
- Place straw inside to help dogs stay warm
- Ensure the dog house has a built-in flap. “One of the key components to any doghouse is the door. Let's face it, if you left your door open in your house, it's going to get cold. Even with the furnace on, it's gonna get cold. So a dog inside a doghouse without a flap is like furnace in your house with the door wide open,” Collier said.
