State police need help finding 16-year-old girl

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old girl.
Armoni Burton ran away Dec. 17 from Alternative Living on Georges Station Road.
Burton, who is originally from Allegheny County, is still believed to be in the area or possibly in Pittsburgh, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
- WINTER STORM TIMELINE: When will rain, freezing rain & snow arrive in your area?
- Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star arrested in McKees Rocks meth lab bust
- VIDEO: Woman gets full refund after returning dead Christmas tree in January
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}