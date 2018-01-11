  • State police need help finding 16-year-old girl

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old girl.

    Armoni Burton ran away Dec. 17 from Alternative Living on Georges Station Road.

    Burton, who is originally from Allegheny County, is still believed to be in the area or possibly in Pittsburgh, police said.

