PITTSBURGH - Steel Plaza in downtown Pittsburgh was briefly shut down Friday morning after what the Port Authority of Allegheny County called a “possible emergency situation.”
The Port Authority tweeted at 8:41 a.m. that riders were evacuated from the station and all light rail vehicles in the downtown area were at a standstill while emergency crews investigated.
All light rail vehicles in the Downtown area are currently at a standstill due to a possible emergency situation at Steel Plaza. Riders are asked to please exit the station while emergency crews investigate. Thank you.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 16, 2018
A Port Authority spokesperson later said a rail car started smoking about 8:30 a.m., prompting the response of fire crews. Once the smoke was cleared, crews moved the car onto another track.
Steel Plaza reopened just after 9 a.m.
