  • Steel Plaza in downtown Pittsburgh reopens after evacuation

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Steel Plaza in downtown Pittsburgh was briefly shut down Friday morning after what the Port Authority of Allegheny County called a “possible emergency situation.”

    The Port Authority tweeted at 8:41 a.m. that riders were evacuated from the station and all light rail vehicles in the downtown area were at a standstill while emergency crews investigated.

    A Port Authority spokesperson later said a rail car started smoking about 8:30 a.m., prompting the response of fire crews. Once the smoke was cleared, crews moved the car onto another track.

    Related: Landslide condemns houses in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Steel Plaza reopened just after 9 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steel Plaza in downtown Pittsburgh reopens after evacuation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former VP Joe Biden speaks at event honoring Dan Rooney

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for man who robbed North Side restaurant

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Ryan Shazier shows off upper-body workouts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged with 2 bank robberies in 2 days