Store closes at Pittsburgh Mills as police remove merchandise

FRAZIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police search closed a Pittsburgh Mills for a couple hours Thursday.
The Frazer Township police chief told Channel 11 that Shop off the Hanger was selling trademarked items from local sports teams without a license.
Around 2 p.m., police loaded a large rental truck with boxes presumably full of goods from the store.
According to police, the store was illegally selling items with trademarks from the Steelers, Pitt, the Penguins and Harley-Davidson.
The store was closed earlier for a couple of hours and we spotted the chief and other law enforcement officers inside searching with the gates down.
“I don't think they should be doing something like that, that's not their property,” said shopper Lori Rupert. “In my opinion, if it's licensed, then it's the licensed people's properties. So I don't think they should be selling something that they don't have the rights to.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami; several trapped
- Surveillance video from Parkland high school shooting released by sheriff's office
- All charges held for court for Westmoreland Co. Sheriff facing criminal charges
- RAW VIDEO: River otter pups examined
The chief told Channel 11 the owner of the store is cooperating.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about this investigation and will bring you updates as information becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}