Suspect identified in Millvale hit-and-run, police say

MILLVALE, Pa. - A suspect has been identified in a hit-and-run in Millvale, police said.

Police said they'll be filing charges soon and it should be resolved by Wednesday afternoon.

A Millvale woman took justice into her own hands and using Facebook to try to find the driver who smashed into her car and left the scene.

Kylee Stamper told Channel 11 that she works two jobs and babysits, making it crucial for her to have her car to get around.

Saturday, she looked out at the spot where she had parked on North Avenue and her car was gone.

She ran outside and found it several blocks away, sitting damaged on the back of a tow truck.

The hit-and-run was caught on camera. It shows a dark-colored truck smashing into a car and dragging it down the street.

Channel 11's Courtney Brennan spoke to Stamper, who said she hoped posting the video and pictures would get her some answers.

She got those surveillance videos and pictures from a nearby business and church, and a neighbor filed a report with Millvale police.

She shared her story on Facebook.

"Millvale is kind of small, Shaler is small and I'm like, someone has to know this man," Stamper said.

