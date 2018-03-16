0 Series of shootings in McKees Rocks, West End leave 1 dead, 1 hurt

Several shootings in McKees Rocks and the West End left at least one person dead and another injured, and led to a SWAT situation outside a home.

Early Friday morning, Juan Green, 31, was shot outside a bar in McKees Rocks and taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say the shooting came after an argument between Green and another man, both of whom had been in the bar.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tyree Davis, 33, who they say shot Green. They tracked him to a home on Glasgow Street in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood, where a SWAT team was called after 2 p.m. as a precaution.

Davis emerged peacefully a short time later and arrested. Police say a car used to flee the shooting scene was found and impounded.

Another shooting on Friday afternoon at Seventh Street and Woodward Avenue in McKees Rocks was unrelated to Green’s shooting, police said. No one was hurt, but two vehicles were hit multiple times by gunfire, leaving glass and shell casings strewn on the ground.

UPDATE: City and county swat were called out here. They say the suspect and his girlfriend were both outside the home when swat arrived. The shooting suspect is the only person in custody. pic.twitter.com/okAJBHFFRP — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) March 16, 2018

Not long after that, police responded to a shooting scene on Ridenour Avenue in Crafton they say was related to the Woodward Avenue shooting.

A victim hit by gunfire in a car that also contained small children was taken to a hospital, police said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately clear, nor was the connection between those shootings.

