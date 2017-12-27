Three charged after dogs found in disgusting conditions

0

Two people are facing charges in Westmoreland County after dogs were found left in disgusting conditions.

Police say they were skinny, starving and covered in fleas.

"Absolutely love animals,” said Josh Wyatt, who was charged with animal cruelty.

Wyatt says his pets are like his kids. He hasn't seen them in a month, since humane officers say they found them living without water and food, in filth and feces inside their Berkley Lane home.

"We weren't planning on being gone very long, we were only supposed to be gone for a couple days. We left a lot of dog food and water for them,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt, his wife Barb and stepdaughter Holly Rose are facing dozens of counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

The Wyatts said they left behind food and water for the animals when they left for eight days for a family emergency in Ohio.

"We had a 55-pound bag of dog food, 2 big water bowls full of water, we knew we'd come home to a mess,” Wyatt said.

Humane officers with the rescue origination All but Furgotten say they found one dog roaming outside and a couple of more inside with a litter of nine puppies next to feces, urine and garbage covering the floor. In the bathroom, humane officers found the Wyatts' dog, Trigger, dead, inside.

But Wyatt believes trigger wasn't killed by neglect, but by someone trying to get inside their home.

"Every time someone comes up to the door they would start barking and jumping up and down and I honestly believe the jumping up and down killed my dog,” Wyatt said.

All but Furgotten officials told Channel 11 they couldn't comment on the case, but say the animals are safe tonight.

As for the Wyatts, they say they just want their dogs back home.

"I'm very angry. I'm very frustrated because I got injured on the job and my dogs are my life. They're companions for me when my wife is at work,” Wyatt said.

