0

There have been some very interesting stories to happen right in our backyard in 2017. From fallen officers to zoo animals fighting disease to professional sports teams taking (or not taking) a stand, here are some of the most read stories on WPXI.com that happened in and around Pittsburgh:

What we know about fallen Officer Brian Shaw

Related Headlines Top local stories of 2017 -- Part 2

Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed Friday night in New Kensington.

Here is what we know about Fallen Officer Brian Shaw:

Shaw has been with the New Kensington Police Department for less than a year. He was a 2014 graduate of the Allegheny County Police Training Academy. He worked part-time at several departments until he got his first full-time job.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Keeping a promise: Mother writes open, honest obituary for daughter who overdosed

In keeping a promise she made to her, a mother is getting very candid about the 20-year-old’s heroin overdose death.

Casey Schwartzmier, of Ross Township, died Sunday.

“She was funny and full of life and she was a drug addict,” Michelle Schwartzmier said.

READ FULL STORY HERE

OTHER TOP STORIES

Hospital staff busted for taking graphic photos of patient

BEDFORD (AP) — A University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital where staff took photos and videos of a patient being treated for a foreign object lodged in their genitals has been cited by the state Department of Health.



Investigators determined a "ton" of employees at UPMC Bedford Memorial crowded into the operating room to view and take cellphone images of the patient, who was anesthetized during the Dec. 23 incident, Pennlive.com reported.



"There were so many people it looked like a cheerleader-type pyramid," one witness told state investigators.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Steelers' owner Dan Rooney dies

When Dan Rooney was born in 1932, there was no professional football team in Pittsburgh. But one year later, the Pirates Football Club, which is what the Steelers were called then, took the field for the first time.



It didn’t take long for Dan Rooney to get involved in his father Art’s business.



“I started to go to the training camp with my father when I was five,” Rooney said. “I started to work out as a ball boy, a water boy, Jock Sutherland was the coach, and I learned a lot from him."

READ FULL STORY HERE

33-year-old man found dead at campsite in Armstrong County

A man who had been missing since Wednesday was found dead at a campsite, Armstrong County police confirmed.



The victim was identified as 33-year-old Donald Mastandrea, of Brackenridge, according to the medical examiner.



Officials said Mastandrea, an avid camper, was found in the woods approximately 200-300 yards north of his campsite in South Buffalo Township. His belongings were found at his campsite, and saerch teams found his body near Dock Hollow Road just before noon on Tuesday.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Predators block Pa. residents from Stanley Cup Final ticket sales

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena went on sale Friday, but Pens fans hoping to see the team on "enemy ice" -- are going to have a harder time getting tickets.

Penguins fans planning road trips to Tennessee to support their team in the Stanley Cup Final might hit a speed bump.

Sales of tickets to games 3, 4 and - if necessary, 6 - on Ticketmaster's website are restricted to residents of the Predators' viewing area: Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

READ FULL STORY HERE

© 2017 Cox Media Group.