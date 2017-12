0

There have been some very interesting stories to happen right in our backyard in 2017. From fallen officers to zoo animals fighting disease to professional sports teams taking (or not taking) a stand, here are some of the most read stories on WPXI.com that happened in and around Pittsburgh:

Five things to know about 3 women killed in crash

A night of partying on the South Side ended with three young women being killed in a crash in Bethel Park.

The three women killed were Paige Smith, Bianca Herwig and Heather Camisa.

Camisa was a student at Ringgold High School. Counselors will be available Wednesday and Thursday at the school.

Mayor, players respond to Steelers' decision to not participate in national anthem

Mayor Bill Peduto is commenting on Sunday's decision by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Peduto told the New York Times he supported the Steelers decision and that he planned to hold discussions with people in Pittsburgh who feel personally wounded by the controversy. "There are two distinct sides that need to have a conversation, not a president who chooses sides," Peduto said.

The Bears stunned the Steelers in Chicago Sunday afternoon, but perhaps more stunning was the Steelers remaining inside the locker room during the national anthem.

OTHER TOP STORIES

Ex-boyfriend suspected in Pitt student's murder arrested in Myrtle Beach

Channel 11 has learned two Pittsburgh police officers drove to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to question Matthew Darby about the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet, but he would not speak with them.

Channel 11 News has also learned Darby was transferred to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, Thursday night. Darby was charged Wednesday morning with loitering in a neighborhood after a 78-year-old woman claimed she spotted him trying to get into her apartment.

In a statement, Darby's attorney, David Shrager, said, "I instruct all my clients not to make any statements to police without their attorney present."

Pittsburgh Zoo's baby elephant dies

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium’s baby elephant has died, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken, it’s just devastating,” Dr. Barbara Baker, the zoo’s president and CEO, said. “She touched so many people in such a short time. We did everything we possibly could to care for her, but unfortunately in the end, it just wasn’t enough.”

The elephant stopped eating while teething and a feeding tube was inserted. Officials said the calf initially responded well to the feeding tube, but her weight did not pick up consistently.

Carlow student killed in 'train hopping' incident in South Side

A woman was killed and a man was injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Lindsey Marie Michaels of Pittsburgh.

Emergency crews responded to the Norfolk Southern train tracks in the area of 8th Street and East Carson Street around 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Burned body identified as missing Butler woman, second man charged

A third arrest has been made in the case of a Butler County woman who is believed to have been killed.

Melissa Barto's body was found in Neshannock Township near New Castle in Lawrence County.

A farmer came across Barto's body along Old Pulaski Road around 7 p.m. Monday night. State Police Lt. Eric Hermick told Channel 11 News it was a "horrific scene" and Barto's body had been burned.

