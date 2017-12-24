Top national stories of 2017 -- Part 1

0

Some of the most interesting stories in 2017 didn’t take place in Pittsburgh, or even Pennsylvania. From scientific miracles to embarrassing meltdowns on national TV to tragic love stories, here are some of the articles our viewers read the most on WPXI.com:

Baby born from 24-year-old frozen embryo

Emma Wren Gibson was born on Nov. 25, 24 years and a month after she was conceived.

Emma’s parents, Tina and Benjamin, adopted her as an embryo, frozen when Tina was just 18 months old.

“I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago,” Benjamin said.

Woman’s warning of threatening lure goes viral

Ashley Hardacre walked out of work and found a flannel shirt wrapped around a windshield wiper on her car.

The Michigan woman remembered her mother’s warning about women being lured out of their vehicles after finding strange objects on them, and drove off without removing it.

Her Facebook message about the strange incident was shared more than 90,000 times.

OTHER TOP STORIES

Family pulls no punches in Texas man's obituary

Leslie Ray Charping died on Jan. 30, an event his family all but celebrated In a shocking obituary published on the funeral home’s website.

"Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities,” went one part.

It’s unknown which family member wrote the piece.

Toddler hit by 105 mph foul ball

A baseball rocketing off a New York Yankee bat struck a very young girl in the face near the end of the season.

Third baseman Todd Frazier turned on the pitch, launching it into the stands beyond the third-base line.

A hush immediately came over the crowd and players on the field, including, Frazier, dropped to a knee.

Mariah flubs live Times Square performance

It was not the way Mariah Carey wanted to start 2017.

The diva with five-octave range was performing on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest” when technical difficulties prompted her to stop singing and just stroll across the stage while the music played.

On a subsequent song, she was clearly lip-syncing before just walking offstage.

