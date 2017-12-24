Top national stories of 2017 -- Part 2

0

Some of the most interesting stories in 2017 didn’t take place in Pittsburgh, or even Pennsylvania. From scientific miracles to embarrassing meltdowns on national TV to tragic love stories, here are some of the articles our viewers read the most on WPXI.com:

National Anthem protests get HS football players booted

Related Headlines Top national stories of 2017 -- Part 1

Cedric Ingram-Lewis raised his fist as his cousin Larry McCullough knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a game in September.

When the anthem was over, their coach – a former Marine – told them to take their uniforms off and dismissed them from the team.

The coach had previously instructed players not to kneel, citing his military service.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Laxative causes psychiatric issues in kids, parents say

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is studying whether MiraLAX is causing “neuropsychiatric problems” in children.

Even though it’s not to be used by anyone under the age of 17, the medication is regularly prescribed to infants and toddlers.

Some parents said their children became angry, aggressive and paranoid after taking the medication.

READ FULL STORY HERE

OTHER TOP STORIES

Lawyer’s pants ignite in courtroom as he defends arsonist

Stephen Gutierrez swears it wasn’t a stunt.

When an e-cigarette battery began to heat up in his pocket while he was speaking to the jury, Gutierrez ran to a bathroom and threw it in water, but not before it burned a hole in his pants.

He says it was pure coincidence that, at the time, he was trying to convince the jury his client’s car spontaneously combusted.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Woman found guilty of manslaughter in boyfriend’s suicide

Can words kill?

That was the crux of the case against Michelle Carter, who sent text messages to her suicidal boyfriend encouraging him to end his life.

He filled his truck with carbon monoxide in a parking lot, at one point getting out and telling Carter he was scared. “Get back in,” she texted him.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Couple dies in car crash day after wedding

Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma got married on a Friday.

The next night, the pickup truck Wesson was driving slammed into a tree. His wife was taken to a hospital, where she died days later.

“(Rebekah Bouma) is with the Lord that she loved so deeply and so joyfully and she is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart,” her mother wrote in a Facebook post.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Girl or ghost? Mysterious photo sparks varied reactions

A trail camera in upstate New York caught an image of a little girl playing in the woods – except nobody knows who the girl is.

The photo has some people wondering if it was actually a ghost.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never heard of a ghost running around the woods,” said police Chief George Bell.

READ FULL STORY HERE

© 2017 Cox Media Group.