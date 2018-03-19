Toys R Us closure latest in string of store failures along Route 22

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A busy shopping corridor in Allegheny County is changing.
Toys R Us and Babies R Us are among the stores shutting down, which were also some of the big shopping destinations along Route 22 in Monroeville.
When it comes to gift cards, both stores have said they will honor them for the next 30 days.
There are now store-closing sales at all locations. It's the latest national retailer to close its doors along Route 22 in this very busy commercial district.
Kmart and Gander Mountain closed their stores there last spring.
Whether it's online shopping, competition from other stores or other challenges some of the iconic brands of yesterday are facing, people in the Monroeville area aren't concerned about buildings sitting empty.
