  • Toys R Us closure latest in string of store failures along Route 22

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A busy shopping corridor in Allegheny County is changing.

    Toys R Us and Babies R Us are among the stores shutting down, which were also some of the big shopping destinations along Route 22 in Monroeville.

    Related Headlines

    When it comes to gift cards, both stores have said they will honor them for the next 30 days.

    There are now store-closing sales at all locations. It's the latest national retailer to close its doors along Route 22 in this very busy commercial district.

    Kmart and Gander Mountain closed their stores there last spring.

    Whether it's online shopping, competition from other stores or other challenges some of the iconic brands of yesterday are facing, people in the Monroeville area aren't concerned about buildings sitting empty. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us closure latest in string of store failures along Route 22

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oakland library investigating multimillion-dollar theft of rare collection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents frustrated over Catholic school closure