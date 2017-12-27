Tractor trailer crashes into at least two other vehicles

WARRENDALE, Pa. - A tractor trailer went over a hillside in Warrendale on Tuesday night.
Police say the truck collided with two other vehicles at Brush Creek Road and Warrendale Bayne Road.
A tractor trailer went over a hillside on Brush Creek Road and Warrendale Bayne Road in Wexford. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/da7ygWmz1c— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) December 27, 2017
The road is closed while crews work to remove the tractor trailer.
There is no word on injuries, but Channel 11 has learned several medic units were called to the scene.
