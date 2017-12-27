  • Tractor trailer crashes into at least two other vehicles

    Updated:

    WARRENDALE, Pa. - A tractor trailer went over a hillside in Warrendale on Tuesday night.

    Police say the truck collided with two other vehicles at Brush Creek Road and Warrendale Bayne Road.

    The road is closed while crews work to remove the tractor trailer.

    There is no word on injuries, but Channel 11 has learned several medic units were called to the scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories