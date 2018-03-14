0 Train, tractor-trailer collide in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Pa. - A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in Springdale Borough.

The cab was totally separated from the rest of the truck.

No one was injured.

"I noticed the guard coming down on my roof, then I saw the train and jumped out," said Alan Jones, who was driving the truck.

UPDATE: Springdale tractor trailer into train accident posed no danger to the community. Trailer carrying non-hazardous resin got stuck on tracks and was hit. Driver was able to get out of harms way before collision. Crews working to remove the tractor trailer now. pic.twitter.com/G6y82GIUgH — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) March 14, 2018

He was scheduled to deliver resin to the Springdale PPG plant, but the plant wasn't ready for him, so Jones headed across the tracks to wait in a drop lot.

"The railroad tracks are way too steep and they caught the dolly legs," he said. "First going down the hill they bent, then when I was coming back I got hung up."

He managed to get out before a Norfolk Southern freight train came barreling into the trailer carrying the resin.

"If he was about a half a foot back further, the truck actually would be sitting in front of the train right now, so luckily he was half a foot away from any more serious damage," said Robert Patton, a patrolman with Springdale Borough Police Department.

Norfolk Southern told Channel 11 the train weighed more than 6,000 tons and it can take a train like that a mile or more to stop after the brakes are applied.

Police say the resin posed no threat to the public.

"I'm just glad it didn't rupture the tank and make a spill," Jones said.

Police said no one will be charged.

