Tree-cycling: 6 places in Pittsburgh to drop off your old Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH - The presents are unwrapped, the food has been eaten and the calendar year is nearly over. That means it’s time to take down the Christmas tree and “un-holiday” your house.

The city of Pittsburgh has six places where people can take their old trees to have them composted at no cost. All ornaments, lights and stands must be removed before the trees are dropped off. Trees in plastic bags or netting will not be accepted, according to city officials.

Tree-cycling locations:

Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot, North Side - Open January 2018 only

City Sponsored Pilot Drop Off

Location: 301 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh 15212 (off of Stockton Ave.)

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Contact: 412-255-2773

Hazelwood Schenley Park Division - Open year-round

Location: 40 Melanchton St., Pittsburgh 15207

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: 412-422-6524



East End 2nd Division of Public Works - Open year-round

6814 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh 15208 (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.)

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

Contact: 412-665-3609

West End 5th Division of Public Works - Open year-round

1330 Hassler St., Pittsburgh15220 (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park)

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: 412-937-3054



Strip District Environmental Services Lot - Open January 2018 only

3001 Railroad St., Pittsburgh 15201 (near 30th St. and Railroad St.)

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Contact: 412-255-2773

Baum Grove Parklet in Friendship - Open January 2018 only

City Sponsored Pilot Drop Off

400 Roup Ave., Pittsburgh 15232 (off of Fairmont Ave.)

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Contact: 412-255-2773

Christmas trees set out at the curb for refuse pickup will be sent to the landfill.

Anyone with questions can contact the city of Pittsburgh Recycling Division at 412-255-2631.

