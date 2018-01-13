  • Truck crash causes restrictions on Parkway East

    A truck crash is causing restrictions on the Parkway East Saturday.

    The eastbound lanes are restricted at the Bates Street on-ramp, but cars are able to pass on the left shoulder, according to officials. 

    Officials said the crash has also shut down the on-ramp from Bates Street to the outbound Parkway East. 

    Emergency crews are on scene.

