Truck crash causes restrictions on Parkway East

A truck crash is causing restrictions on the Parkway East Saturday.
The eastbound lanes are restricted at the Bates Street on-ramp, but cars are able to pass on the left shoulder, according to officials.
Officials said the crash has also shut down the on-ramp from Bates Street to the outbound Parkway East.
Emergency crews are on scene.
