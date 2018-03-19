  • Truck driving groups sue over turnpike toll increases

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.

    The lawsuit filed Thursday claims the increases violate federal commerce law and hinder a citizen's constitutional right to travel. The group says money collected from tolls is being used on projects unrelated to the Turnpike System.

    A 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass went into effect in January. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission previously said the increase was needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations.

    The commission says it is required by law to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT annually.

    Both Turnpike and PennDOT representatives declined to comment on the lawsuit.

    The plaintiffs are seeking lower toll rates and a possible refund from earlier years.

     

