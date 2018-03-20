The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has put out a statewide ban on trucks, trailers and other types of vehicles because of the winter storm heading our way.
The ban goes into effect at 8 p.m Tuesday.
Related Headlines
RELATED HEADLINES
- Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday
- Turnpike commission to impose ban on trucks trailers due to winter storm
- STORM TRACKER: Snowfall expected Tuesday into Wednesday
Vehicles covered in the ban include the following:
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
- Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
- Tractors hauling empty trailers;
- Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
- All motorcycles; and
- All recreational vehicles, or RVs.
The turnpike commission said the restrictions will remain in place throughout the storm, and additional bans or speed restrictions are possible.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes
- Snuggie refund: Some customers getting checks after buying 'as-seen-on-TV' products
- Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday
- VIDEO: Church organist charged with stealing thousands from safe
The Turnpike Commission also reminds motorists to drive at a safe speed for conditions, allow room for plow trucks and don’t pass trucks that are plowing or spreading salt.
Motorists who become stuck or are in an accident can call *11 via cell phone.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}