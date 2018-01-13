Two rescued after 'bathtub' area of I-376 floods

Two people were rescued after the 'bathtub' section of westbound I-376 in Pittsburgh flooded on Saturday.
A Channel 11 crew at the scene said there were two people on top of their vehicles.
Two people are trapped on top of their cars on the parkway in the bowl at Wood Street rescue on scene not sure how to get them out water continues to rise #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7uYu1BRsXK— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 13, 2018
Rescue workers made their way to the two stranded motorists with rubber rafts.
Rescue workers are making their way to the two stranded motorist in the bathtub on the parkway who are stranded on top of their cars #wpxi pic.twitter.com/65mjri8wCS— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 13, 2018
The Bathtub is OFFICIALLY CLOSED. ALL inbound Parkway East Traffic must Detour at Grant Street. And don’t worry @penguins fans, I already worked with the city this morning to make sure that they kept all lanes of Grant st open for you! #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/iW8wodOyK6— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) January 13, 2018
