  • Two rescued after 'bathtub' area of I-376 floods

    Two people were rescued after the 'bathtub' section of westbound I-376 in Pittsburgh flooded on Saturday.

    A Channel 11 crew at the scene said there were two people on top of their vehicles.

     Rescue workers made their way to the two stranded motorists with rubber rafts.

