UPMC doctor accused of illegal prescribing painkillers now faces federal charges

A UPMC doctor charged two weeks ago with illegally prescribing painkillers is now federally indicted in the same case.
Omar Almusa, 45, of Shadyside, a radiologist with UPMC who is listed on the University of Pittsburgh’s website as an assistant professor of radiology, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 88 counts of unlawfully dispensing controlled substances and health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
According to the indictment, which was returned Wednesday, Almusa submitted false prescriptions for Vicodin and gave the painkillers to people who did not medically need them.
The alleged health care fraud stems from fake claims Almusa submitted to UPMC Health Plan to cover the costs of the illegally prescribed drugs.
On March 2, Almusa and colleague Marios Papachristou, 43, of Hampton Township were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and prohibited acts after police say they prescribed thousands of pills to people for money or favors.
