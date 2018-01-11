UPMC McKeesport opening new unit to focus on drug recovery

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A new facility in western Pennsylvania is hoping to help tackle the opioid epidemic by combining detoxification and rehabilitation services.
UPMC McKeesport announced Wednesday the creation of a new drug abuse unit.
The 27-bed unit the is being touted as the first of its kind in Allegheny County.
“We have seen over a 50 percent increase in overdoses when we look at Allegheny as well as Westmoreland County and that helps us to really know that we have a dramatic need in this area for addiction medical services," said Dawndra Jone, chief nursing officer/VP of Patient Care Services at UPMC McKeesport.
According to UPMC, the new unit will offer a well-rounded approach to treating patients including music and spiritual therapy.
The unit will officially open next month.
