Upper St. Clair students pack friendship boxes for 700 kids

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. - Some local students are proving they know the true meaning of giving.
Upper St. Clair students recently packed friendship shoe boxes, wrapped for Christmas and filled with gifts that are fun and practical.
The service project is voluntary for fifth and sixth grade students at Boyce Middle School.
"It makes everyone feel like they're part of it and everybody feels like they contribute," said Ian Kirk, a sixth grade student.
The students participating individually buy the items, then fill and decorate the box.
It's also a lesson about giving, in this case to other kids, ages 4-13 in Washington County who are less fortunate.
"Most of the kids are either in foster care, some are homeless, some are in shelters," said fifth grade counselor Vicky Cayuela. "Most don't get anything at the holiday time."
Students formed an assembly line and passed 700 boxes to a truck outside.
Then 12 students, picked through a lottery drawing, personally distribute the friendship shoe boxes.
"It's kind and we get to help kids that probably wouldn't have a Christmas if we didn't do it," said fifth grade student Mia Marino. "It does make me feel happier."
