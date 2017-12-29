Volunteers make sure people are prepared in wake of recent, deadly fires

HOMEWOOD, Pa. - A deadly fire in Homewood is one of several in our area over the past couple of weeks.
The recent tragedies inspired some Red Cross volunteers to help the community.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we go door-to-door with those volunteers as they made sure people were prepared for any future fires.
In the bitter cold Friday, Red Cross volunteers were out knocking on doors and if no one answered, hanging informational packets on their doorknobs.
The goal is to keep everyone safe and warm in the snow and cold.
