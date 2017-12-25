Voter registration deadline for special election is Tuesday

PITTSBURGH - Time is running out if you want to cast your vote in the upcoming special election for the state House seat in the 35th District.
That covers Clairton, Duquesne, Lincoln, McKeesport and Munhall.
You can register online by CLICKING HERE.
The last day to register for the election is Tuesday.
The election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9-year-old thrown from vehicle, nearly hit by another car in crash on Route 28
- New phone? Tablet? Smart TV? WPXI has the apps you need!
- Fire on Neville Island leads to bridge, road closures
- RAW VIDEO: Snow falling on Christmas day
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}