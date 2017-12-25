  • Voter registration deadline for special election is Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - Time is running out if you want to cast your vote in the upcoming special election for the state House seat in the 35th District.

    That covers Clairton, Duquesne, Lincoln, McKeesport and Munhall.

    The last day to register for the election is Tuesday.

    The election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

