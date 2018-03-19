0 Water buffaloes back as crews work to repair Ambridge water main break

A temporary fix is in place after a water main break in Ambridge, but more work is needed on a permanent repair.

The Ambridge fire chief told Channel 11 water buffaloes will be brought back out to the Ambridge and Harmony fire departments Monday.

Channel 11 has learned Highland Elementary school is closed due to the water break.

Crews are still working to make repairs after a large break at the 19th Street Hollow over the weekend.

Officials said the break is down a 50-foot ravine, and specialists have to come in to assess the situation.

Water was turned off for much of Sunday, and it’s unclear if it will be shut off again.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to get in touch with the Ambridge Water Authority for answers for Channel 11 News at Noon.

According to Ambridge Mayor David Drewnowski, a 24-inch line near the Ambridge Water Plant broke. That left some residents with little or no water for hours.

"I had to drive into town and shower at a friend's house in Pittsburgh," said Dan Collins.

Some business owners say it was particularly bad timing for them.

"Sundays in the laundromat business is the busiest of the week," said Brian Mikush, who owns Harmony Cleaners. "What can you do? It's out of your control so you just run with the punches."

"We had no idea, and you know what? This is a great, great sunny day," said Ernie Rotolo, owner of Big Easy Car Wash. "Up until this point, with the weather not as good and a lot of rain and cold temperatures, this was going to be an awesome day for us to recoup some of our money that we didn't receive over the last few weeks."

The break is in an isolated area known as 19th Street Hollow, and Ambridge Water Authority is trying to locate shutoff valves in order to reroute water and refill the storage tanks.

Drewnowski told Channel 11 that it is difficult to locate the valves because workers have to cut through fencing and go down into a “remote area.” He did not say when officials believe the break occurred.

The temporary fix restored water service and storage tanks filled overnight, however customers were still being asked to conserve water.

Water buffaloes can be found at the fire department at 600 11th St., the Harmony Township fire station at 2400 Beaver Rd. and at the Baden Borough building, 149 State St.

According to Beaver County Emergency Services, the Water Authority said it is affecting the entire “upper tier” of Ambridge. No time estimate has been given for repairs.

