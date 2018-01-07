  • Water line break causes building closure on Pitt campus

    Updated:

    A building on the University of Pittsburgh’s main campus is closed following a water line break Sunday. 

    According to the university’s Facebook page, the break occurred in the William Pitt Union building Sunday, and repairs were made immediately. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Water could be seen flooding stairways and floors inside the building. 

    The university said the building should be open Monday morning, as scheduled. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories