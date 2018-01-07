Water line break causes building closure on Pitt campus

A building on the University of Pittsburgh’s main campus is closed following a water line break Sunday.
According to the university’s Facebook page, the break occurred in the William Pitt Union building Sunday, and repairs were made immediately.
Flooding in the Union. Water is reaching down to the ground floor and pooling up. pic.twitter.com/eI7Z2ph15O— John Hamilton (@jham1496) January 7, 2018
Water could be seen flooding stairways and floors inside the building.
The university said the building should be open Monday morning, as scheduled.
