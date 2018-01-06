Water main break causes portion of road to close

Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
The break happened on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of Shadeland Avenue.
A homeowner told Channel 11 they have 6 inches of water in their basement.
There is no word yet on whether any customers lost service.
The road is currently closed between Geyer Road and Complete Street.
