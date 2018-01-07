  • Water main break causes road closure in North Huntingdon

    A portion of Route 30 in North Huntingdon is currently closed off because of a serious water main break. 

    The street, between Colonial Manor Road and Maus Drive, was covered in ice following the main break. 

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is being brought in to treat the roads because of the impassable conditions. 

    A person was sent to the hospital following a car crash along Route 30, though it is unclear whether that was connected to the water main break. 

    Officials told Channel 11 that the roadway will be reopened once it is properly treated by salt trucks. 

     
     

