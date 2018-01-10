  • Water main break shuts down Route 88 in Washington Co.

    FINLEYVILLE, Pa. - A water main break has Route 88 in Finleyville, Washington County, closed.

    Crews are making repairs Wednesday morning to the break, which was reported about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Route 88 at Jack Street, emergency dispatchers said.

    Route 88 is closed between Chevy Chase and Don streets.

    We’re working to learn when repairs are expected to be completed for Channel 11 Morning News.

