Water main break turns road into sheet of ice, causes several crashes

A mixture of slush, iceand water from a water main break in Lawrenceville turned Stanton Avenue into a dangerous road Friday morning.
Channel 11 saw crash after crash as vehicles tried to get down the hill.
The water was flowing out of a wall that borders the Allegheny Cemetery onto a sidewalk. The water then went straight onto Stanton Avenue, where it turned quickly into ice.
As traffic picked up with drivers heading to work, the crashes started.
“I started coming down slow. Came around, started losing control, crashed into a parked car. Came to a stop, another guy came behind me and backed into my car,” driver Bob Wolf said.
Pittsburgh Public Works crews quickly blocked off the street and then salted the hill. Drivers were detoured around the break.
Officials at Allegheny Cemetery said there isn’t any flooding on their property.
Pittsburgh Water and Sewage told Channel 11 that customers will be without water until the break is fixed.
