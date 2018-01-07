  • Water service restored in Dravosburg following water main break

    Several residents in Dravosburg were without water following a water main break Saturday.

    Water service was restored around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to Penn American Water officials. 

    According to the Dravosburg Borough Facebook page, the water main break occurred at Richland Avenue and Third Street. 

    The borough said in the Facebook post that Lower Dravosburg was without water.

     
     

