Widespread flu reported in 23 states, including Pennsylvania

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a warning that flu numbers are going up fast.
Channel 11 took a look in Pennsylvania and found one of our counties is first in the state for flu totals.
The flu is hitting the U.S. hard this year.
According to the CDC, the flu is now widespread in 23 states.
Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People most at risk for serious complications are young children, the elderly and pregnant women.
Officials say it's not too late to get a vaccine and that's the best way to protect yourself.
Channel 11 checked and found there are more cases of the flu in Allegheny County than anywhere else in the state.
There are 378 cases there, 215 cases in Westmoreland County and 125 cases in Washington County.
Those are only confirmed cases where tests have been done by a doctor and sent to the state.
