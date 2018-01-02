  • WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Dangerous cold sweeping Pittsburgh region

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Dangerous wind chills will stick around into the day Wednesday, with a wind chill advisory in effect for the area through noon Wednesday.

    SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

    Temperatures will be in the single digits Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be as cold as 15 degrees below zero.

    At that wind chill, frostbite can begin to occur on exposed skin in about 30 minutes.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Wind chills will stay below zero much of the day Tuesday and through Wednesday before a slight warm up Wednesday afternoon. Winds will range from 10-15 mph much of the time.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP

    Keep an eye on elderly neighbors and pets the next couple of days.

    If you plan on being outside for any length of time, dress in layers. Cover as much of your body as possible.

    High temperatures in the teens and 20s will be with us through the first week of 2018, with only a few chances of flurries or light snow showers.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories