WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Schools delayed, closed Tuesday amid dangerous cold

PITTSBURGH - Dangerous wind chills will stick around into the day Wednesday, with a wind chill advisory in effect for the area through noon Wednesday.

SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

Temperatures will be in the single digits Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be as cold as 15 degrees below zero.

Dozens of schools have issued 2-hour delays, and some have canceled classes altogether due to the sub-zero wind chills. Watch Channel 11 Morning News for the latest list of school closings/delays, and a forecast for the morning commute.

At that wind chill, frostbite can begin to occur on exposed skin in about 30 minutes.

Wind chills will stay below zero much of the day Tuesday and through Wednesday before a slight warm up Wednesday afternoon. Winds will range from 10-15 mph much of the time.

Keep an eye on elderly neighbors and pets the next couple of days.

If you plan on being outside for any length of time, dress in layers. Cover as much of your body as possible.

High temperatures in the teens and 20s will be with us through the first week of 2018, with only a few chances of flurries or light snow showers.

