A winter storm watch will take effect this evening for most of the area with winter storm warnings for the mountains of Fayette, Preston and Garrett counties.
A mix of snow and rain will slowly push north across the area today, but it will have a hard time making it north of route 422 from New Castle to Indiana. Rain will eventually change to areas of snow late this afternoon and this evening.
Steadier snow will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday before gradually ending by late afternoon Wednesday. Most areas will see 2"-4" of snow, with the majority of that sticking late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
This is a very complex system and a shift in the track or timing will mean a big difference in where the heaviest snow falls.
