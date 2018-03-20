  • Winter weather on the first day of spring

    Updated:

    A winter storm watch will take effect this evening for most of the area with winter storm warnings for the mountains of Fayette, Preston and Garrett counties.

    WPXI will be tracking the storm as it moves through the area and will bring you LIVE updates on conditions where you live starting 4 a.m Wednesday. 

    Related Headlines

    A mix of snow and rain will slowly push north across the area today, but it will have a hard time making it north of route 422 from New Castle to Indiana. Rain will eventually change to areas of snow late this afternoon and this evening.

    LIVE UPDATES: School, business closings and delays

    Steadier snow will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday before gradually ending by late afternoon Wednesday. Most areas will see 2"-4" of snow, with the majority of that sticking late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

    RELATED HEADLINES

    This is a very complex system and a shift in the track or timing will mean a big difference in where the heaviest snow falls.

    Keep checking back with Severe Weather Team 11 on wpxi.com for updated forecasts as this storm system develops and approaches.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winter weather on the first day of spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dairy Queen's ‘Free Cone Day' promotion returns for first day of spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rita's Italian Ice offering free treats on first day of spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dodgers 3B Justin Turner breaks left wrist on HBP

  • Headline Goes Here

    Road crews prepare for wintry mix, snow to hit the region