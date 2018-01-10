Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run to appear in court

PITTSBURGH - The woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Ross Township is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Melinda Gregor, 29, of Ross Township, is charged with hitting and killing Michael Menner as he crossed Babcock Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Gregor’s attorney suggested his client may have thought she hit a deer.
She did not stop after the accident and turned herself in to police several days later.
Police were able to identify Gregor thanks in part to a "food run" she made just moments before the accident. Police said she picked up a to-go order at a restaurant on Babcock Boulevard and was seen on surveillance.
According to investigators, Gregor’s 6-year-old son was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan will be in court for today's hearing
