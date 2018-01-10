Woman held for trial in hit-and-run case on Babcock Boulevard

0

A Ross woman will head to trial for striking and killing a man with a car after a judge held her charges on Wednesday.

Channel 11 sat in court today in the lengthy hearing for Melinda Gregor. At times, it seemed like the judge might dismiss the charges.

She's accused of hitting and killing attorney Michael Menner after he dropped his son off at work on Babcock Boulevard on Dec. 17. She faces charges of accidents involving death or injury and careless driving.

Menner’s children and wife left court in a hurry after an emotional and draining two hours of testimony.

Ross Township police say Melinda Gregor was driving too fast for the wet road conditions that night. Gregor has maintained that she thought she hit a deer.

"I think for preliminary hearing purposes, I think the judge got it correct today,” said defense attorney Phil DiLucente.

Witnesses testified that Menner was dressed in dark clothing and crossing Babcock between the Philly Pretzel Factory, where his son works, and Shenanigans Bar and Grill where there is no crosswalk.

Police pulled surveillance videos from four nearby businesses, but none captured the direct impact of the crash.

Still, the judge felt that investigators gathered enough evidence that showed Gregor was behind the wheel and caused the accident.

"It's a tragedy what happened, but I don't want another tragedy to happen," DiLucente said.

