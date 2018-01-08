Woman hopes social media will catch hit-and-run driver who damaged car

MILLVALE, Pa. - A Millvale woman is taking justice into her own hands and using Facebook to try and find the driver who smashed into her car and left the scene.
Kylee Stamper told Channel 11 that she works two jobs and babysits, making it crucial for her to have her car to get around.
The hit-and-run was caught on-camera.
The hit-and-run was caught on-camera.
The car was parked and empty when it was hit so hard, it was pushed down the street.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan spoke to the owner who hoped posting the video and pictures would get her some answers.
