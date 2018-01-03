Woman killed in Armstrong County crash

A 72-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in crash in Armstrong County, according to the Armstrong County Coroner's Office.
The accident happened on Route 28 in Mahoning Township around 3:42 p.m.
Officials said Sheila Nair was killed when her car crossed the double yellow line and struck a commercial truck head-on.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reward offered for help identifying woman found dead in shopping mall
- Human trafficking larger problem in Western Pa. than many believe
- Pa. residents facing ultimatum of gun ownership or medical marijuana
- VIDEO: Search continues for woman missing since Christmas
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}