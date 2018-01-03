  • Woman killed in Armstrong County crash

    A 72-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in crash in Armstrong County, according to the Armstrong County Coroner's Office.

    The accident happened on Route 28 in Mahoning Township around 3:42 p.m.

    Officials said Sheila Nair was killed when her car crossed the double yellow line and struck a commercial truck head-on. 

    She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash is still under investigation. 

