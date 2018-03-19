  • Woman killed in car crash in East Hills identified

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a single car crash in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

    According to police, officers found the vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the corner of Frankstown Avenue and North Wheeler Street around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

    The passenger, Isis Delrene Mitchell, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    The driver's name has not yet been released. 

     

