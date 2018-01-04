Woman shot while driving in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. - A woman was shot early Thursday morning while driving in Clairton.
Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. to North State Street, where the 23-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was last listed in stable condition at a hospital.
Bullet holes were seen in the front windshield and back of the car, which was surrounded by police officers and homicide detectives when Channel 11 News arrived at the scene.
TRENDING NOW:
- Oregon now lets people pump their own gas and some Oregonians are losing their minds
- Report: McDonald's to test Archburgers in selected markets
- Missing woman's car found in Bethel Park
- VIDEO: What is a bomb cyclone?
Investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Third Street.
A passenger in the car was not injured by the gunfire.
Witnesses told police that two vehicles -- a newer model silver Chrysler minivan and an older model dark color Chevrolet Monte Carlo -- were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}