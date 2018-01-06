Woman's body found near where woman disappeared in Bethel Park, police sources say

Police sources confirm a woman's body was found near where a woman disappeared near Bethel Park over a week ago.
Police have not confirmed if the body found is Diane Chotta.
The body was found near train tracks behind the Rite Aid along Route 88 in South Park Township.
Sources tell me the body of a woman has been found behind the Rite Aid along route 88 in South Park Township #Allegheny county crime scene investigators have arrived #wpxi pic.twitter.com/nKle3uxUhK— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 6, 2018
Allegheny County Crime Scene Investigators are currently on scene.
Six volunteer firefighters from the Library Volunteer Fire Company in South Park began searching for Chotta, 52, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Chotta was last seen on Dec. 27.
South Park Township volunteer fire department along with police have set up a scene behind the Rite Aid in South Park along route 88 where a woman was reported missing #wpxi #BethelPark pic.twitter.com/hHJHwTvIAD— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 6, 2018
