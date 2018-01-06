  • Woman's body found near where woman disappeared in Bethel Park, police sources say

    Police sources confirm a woman's body was found near where a woman disappeared near Bethel Park over a week ago. 

    Police have not confirmed if the body found is Diane Chotta.

    The body was found near train tracks behind the Rite Aid along Route 88 in South Park Township.

    Allegheny County Crime Scene Investigators are currently on scene.

    Six volunteer firefighters from the Library Volunteer Fire Company in South Park began searching for Chotta, 52, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Chotta was last seen on Dec. 27. 

