  • Young boy, adult killed in triple shooting in Swissvale home

    Updated:

    SWISSVALE, Pa. - UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

    A second victim, a boy between the ages of 8 and 10 years old, has died at the hospital.

    We are working to get more information from investigators, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

    Three people were shot, one fatally, in Swissvale on Tuesday afternoon.

    Officials tell Channel 11 one adult man was dead when authorities arrived, another adult man and a juvenile were taken to area hospitals.

    The shooting happened inside of a home on Columbia Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 they didn't hear any gun shots, just saw the police activity.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories