Young boy, adult killed in triple shooting in Swissvale home

A second victim, a boy between the ages of 8 and 10 years old, has died at the hospital.
Three people were shot, one fatally, in Swissvale on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials tell Channel 11 one adult man was dead when authorities arrived, another adult man and a juvenile were taken to area hospitals.
The shooting happened inside of a home on Columbia Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they didn't hear any gun shots, just saw the police activity.
