101-year-old Kirk Douglas takes the stage at the Golden Globes

Kirk Douglas was greeted with a standing ovation at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
The 101-year-old legend has been a decades-long staple in Hollywood, with a resume that boasts credits in acting, producing and directing. He is one of the last living members of Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema.
Douglas became an international star in the late 1940s. His sons, actor Michael Douglas and producer Joel Douglas, followed in their father’s footsteps, pursuing successful careers in Hollywood.
On Sunday, Kirk Douglas took the stage at the Golden Globes alongside his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta Jones, who is married to Michael Douglas. They presented the award for Best Screenplay: Motion Picture.
“In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend, Kirk, was recognized by they Writer’s Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist,” said Zeta Jones.
The audience applauded Douglas for hiring the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo to write “Spartacus.”
“I wrote a speech,” Douglas said turning to Zeta Jones, “but I don’t want to say it, because I could never follow you.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones joins her father-in-law Kirk Douglas on stage to present the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/G7ufNHH1Gq— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Kirk Douglas, age 101, receives a standing ovation at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/UcmZRvmjB0 pic.twitter.com/Ww4TLQEQI7— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}