2018 supermoons: Wolf moon rises on New Year's day

Sky gazers are in for a treat in January. The new year ushers in a trio of lunar events, beginning with two supermoons in January, the biggest and first on New Year’s Day.
The Earth will be closest to the moon on Jan. 1 and will appear bigger in the nighttime sky.
The January supermoon is also known as the Wolf Moon, named after the wolves that once howled in hunger around Native American villages during January full moons, according to the Old Farmer’s Alamanac.
A second supermoon in one month is known as a Blue Moon and that happens on Jan. 31st.
Also on Jan. 31st, the year’s only North American eclipse just before dawn. The Old Farmer’s Almanac said it should be visible west of the Mississippi and in western Canada.
